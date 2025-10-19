The New Saints leave it late to open cup defence

​Saints were pushed all the way at Alyn Park before they managed to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions.

Ryan Astles gave TNS, who are six points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, the lead midway through the second half.

But Mold, mid-table in JD Cymru North, hit back to equalise through Eddie Survuts five minutes later.

Saints went close to grabbing a late winner on a number of occasions before Godsmark-Ford, the former Leicester City defender, popped up to send TNS through to round three with his first goal for the club.

“Obviously, the main thing is winning, isn’t it,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison, who made 10 changes to his starting XI.

“We knew it was going to be tricky. We know what the surface and the pitch is tight et cetera, et cetera, so not to make any excuses, but it does level the game out a little bit and, look, Mold did really well.

“They defended, the goalkeeper’s made some fantastic saves, and they withheld our pressure, but the main thing for me is that we got through.”

With the game still goalless approaching the midway point of the second half, Harrison turned to his bench to introduce Dan Williams, Ryan Brobbel, Adam Wilson and Jordan Williams.

Within a minute, the Park Hall side were in front as Astles found the net with a low shot after Mold were unable to clear a corner.

Survuts had the hosts back on level terms with a composed finish past goalkeeper Jack Edwards.

Mold goalkeeper Joseph Smith then made two good saves to keep out headers from Astles as Saints pushed for a winner.

The decisive goal eventually arrived two minutes from time as an inviting corner from Brobbel was headed in from close range by Godsmark-Ford.

Saints resume their league campaign with a trip to Llanelli Town on Friday night.

TNS: Edwards, J. Owen (D. Williams), Astles, Godsmark-Ford, Craig (Brobbel), Daniels (A. Wilson), Nadin, Marshall, Cieslewicz, Clark, Charles (J. Williams). Subs not used: Bodenham, Phillips, Shepperd.