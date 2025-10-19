Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Sunderland following poor defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players after their defeat to Sunderland.
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The defenders were more at fault for the goals than Johnstone, but the goalkeeper will still be disappointed with the manner of them.
Disappointed: 5
Matt Doherty
The experienced defender lost his marker for the opening goal, which ruined an otherwise solid enough performance where he tried to attack.
Lost marker: 5
Santi Bueno
Bueno was turned a few times and looked vulnerable when trying to recover, in his worst display of recent weeks.
Vulnerable: 5
Ladislav Krejci
The own goal was harsh on Krejci but summed Wolves up. The defender was devastated at the end of the match.
Own goal: 5