Vitor Pereira has say on Wolves' squad unity and 'must win' next game

A loss to Sunderland has made it six defeats in eight Premier League games as Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League with just two points.

Pereira, when asked directly if his players are letting him down, was adamant that the squad are united behind his leadership despite the club's relegation worries.

He said: "Honestly, if for one minute I feel my players are not with me, it's finished. For me, that's the end.

"But I don't feel that, I feel that they are frustrated because they know the work we do every day.

"We lost a chance to get points again, but this is the moment I need to help them.

"I'm worried about them, my team, the club and the supporters.