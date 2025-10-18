Unai Emery makes Morgan Rogers England claim as forward looks to replicate form back at Aston Villa

Rogers scored in England’s 3-0 friendly win over Wales and impressed in their demolition of Latvia in the World Cup qualifier during the international break.

And after a slow start for his club this season, Emery believes the Halesowen-born 23-year-old is regaining his best form.

"He’s getting better,” said the boss on Rogers. “He started a bit like the team; not performing very well, not having confidence – but in the last matches he played, maybe he was not scoring, but he was playing better.

"And he’s feeling better, more confident of course. He is helping the national team, how they are performing collectively, as well as individually.

"His responsibility and being a protagonist, from being in the starting XI [for England].”