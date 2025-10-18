'There is more in us': Michael Appleton outlines what has changed in his Shrewsbury side - as Salop target back to back wins

Following their relegation from League One - Michael Appleton's men found themselves in the League Two drop zone after a difficult run of results.

They picked up their first win on the road at Barnet - but their eight month long wait for a home win has continued.

That was until last week - when Appleton recorded his first home victory since taking the job late last season - and Salop backed up a 0-0 draw at Barrow with all three points against Cambridge at the Croud Meadow.

It took them out of the bottom two - and now gives them the rare chance to not just record back to back victories - but back to back wins at home.

Ahead of the clash against Crawley, who sit just above Salop in the table - Appleton believes backing it up tomorrow could be huge. The Salop head coach also believes there is more to come from his side.

He said: "As you can imagine it has been very upbeat, the players are in good spirits.

"On the back of the performance at Barrow which was equally important, and for as well as we played last week there is more in us.

"We have played better in games and lost this season, so it shows we are in a good frame of mind.

"Another clean sheet was a big one for us, and coming in this week the players just can't wait for the next game.

"Tomorrow is a big opportunity for us to put back to back victories together and that is massively important, but to do it on the bounce at home having gone eight months or so without a win at home, it could be huge.

"There has been a clear focus in trying to keep clean sheets in the last two games, there is no doubt about that.

Salop picked up their first win at home for eight months last week

"There are seven or eight certain things we remind the players of before every game, principles they have used and that has definitely helped in the last two games."

On what has changed with his side in recent weeks, Appleton added: "In terms of everyone and what we do, how we do it, being professional and acting on it.

"I have to say the attitude over the last couple of weeks has been spot on.

"We had a spell about six weeks ago where for three or four weeks it was Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, and the lads were on it, and I think we are getting back close to that mentality again."

Salop go into the game on the back of a busy week that saw three players depart the club. Toto Nsiala left the club for personal reasons, while Callum Stewart and George Nurse were both sent out on loan.

Their long term chase to tie down former Oxford and Huddersfield left back Josh Ruffels also came to a conclusion - with the 31-year-old penning a deal with the club.

He is in contention to face Crawley - and asked whether his side is starting to look like an Appleton team, the Salop chief said: "It is getting there, I still think we are quite a way from it at the minute.

"It is a great opportunity now for everyone in the building to step forward, and I think this week, regardless of what happens tomorrow, has been a really good week off the pitch for everyone concerned.

"We just want to try and back that up with a performance and result, but there is certain signs that things are taking shape, and it is starting to look a bit more like that I would hope it to be."