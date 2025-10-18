Sunderland 2 Wolves 0 - Report

Wolves’ relegation woes worsened as they slipped to six losses in eight Premier League games with a defeat at newly-promoted Sunderland.

The visitors made a poor start to the game and conceded an avoidable goal when Nordi Mukiele ghosted in to finish in front of the home supporters.

Wolves improved in the second half and were the better team but lacked any cutting edge.

A late own goal from Ladislav Krejci sealed Wolves’ fate as they once again lost to a promoted side and they remain bottom of the table without a win to their name.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made two changes to the side that drew with Brighton before the international break, but stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

Matt Doherty came straight into the starting XI after recovering from surgery for a broken wrist, while Rodrigo Gomes made his first start in a month.

Jackson Tchatchoua dropped to the bench, while Hwang Hee-chan missed out due to a calf knock.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was also unavailable due to illness, meaning Wolves had just two attacking options on the bench.

Wolves had an early opportunity when the hosts gave the ball away in midfield and Marshall Munetsi advanced, but he fired well wide when he had other options.

Wilson Isidor had the ball in the net after he beat Santi Bueno with a run and fired beyond Sam Johnstone at the near post, but he was flagged offside.

The hosts dominated the next 10 minutes, with Wolves camped in their own box, and they took the lead after 16 minutes. Mukiele did a simple one-two pass with Trai Hume, got the run on Doherty, and fired the ball between Johnstone’s legs.

Another long throw-in caused Wolves more problems and Hume arrived at the back post to hit the woodwork with a header, as the visitors struggled for any intensity in the fixture.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Granit Xhaka of Sunderland during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadium of Light on October 18, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wolves improved marginally as the half progressed and had some good set piece opportunities, while one dangerous Munetsi cross caught the eye, but they were still lacking the final ball.

Wolves were unable to create anything clear cut before half-time, as they entered the break losing 1-0.

The visitors had a chance at the start of the second half as they worked the ball down the left and Hugo Bueno swung in a cross, Munetsi chested it down for Joao Gomes, but he lashed it wide inside the box.

Munetsi then went down in the box looking for a penalty but referee Robert Jones was unmoved.

Wolves were on top after an hour but were still struggling to capitalise on their possession.

With few attacking options to choose from, Pereira made a change at right-back after 67 minutes as he brought on Ki-Jana Hoever for his first minutes since August, replacing Doherty.

Munetsi forced Robin Roefs into a save with a good effort, but with 20 minutes remaining on the clock Wolves were still trailing.

Wolves were finding space and getting crosses in, but nothing was sticking up front and they were flattering to deceive.

Tchatchoua had a sight of goal and seemed in, but his off-balance shot was tame.

Wolves had six minutes of added time to salvage a point but they instead conceded a second. Sunderland broke forward and as a tame cross came in, Krejci stuck a leg out and accidentally put the ball beyond Johnstone.

The defender lay devastated on the floor as Wolves fell to a damaging defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 16 Mukiele gives Sunderland the lead

GOAL 92 A Krejci own goal hands Sunderland the win

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Doherty (Hoever, 67), S.Bueno, Krejci, H.Bueno, Andre, J.Gomes (Lopez, 77), Munetsi, R.Gomes (Tchatchoua, 77), Arias (Arokodare, 77), Larsen.

Subs not used: Sa, Agbadou, Toti, Mosquera, Wolfe.

Sunderland: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Xhaka, Rigg (Geertruida, 76), Sadiki (Neil, 94), Traore (Talbi, 63), Le Fee, Isidor (Mayenda, 76).

Subs not used: Patterson, Masuaku, Adingra, O’Nien, Brobbey.