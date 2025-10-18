Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Sunderland
Vitor Pereira has sprung some surprises this season but in recent weeks he has also stuck with mostly the same trusted side that have been putting in better performances.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
However, coming off the back of another international break, the head coach could make changes again depending on the condition players return in - as he did for the trip to Newcastle in September.
As a result, it is very hard to predict exactly what he will do on this occasion and in choosing the team, I have gone with one surprise - as Pereira has proven he is not scared of brave and bold decisions.