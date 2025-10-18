Having lifted Albion from the doldrums of the relegation zone and to the cusp of a play-off final - Corberan was finally whisked away from The Hawthorns after repeated speculation over his future.

When jobs became available, whether in the Premier League or abroad, Corberan's name continued to be touted as a candidate.

In the end, the lure of Valencia, where Corberan hails from, was too much to turn down and he made the move after the Mestalla met his release clause, believed to be around £2.8m.

He dragged Valencia out of relegation trouble - and despite a tough start to the season in La Liga, he has been backed to deliver at the club.

In an interview, Corberan's former skipper Kyle Bartley has opened up his relationship with the former Albion boss.

And he has revealed the level of interest Corberan was getting from other clubs throughout his time at Albion.

He said: "Carlos was just incredible to work with, honestly. You know, even after a handful of games in charge of us, he was being linked with big moves away.

"I think early on it was probably more a case of his agent being a good agent and trying to get him a bit more money!

"But yeah, it felt like he was constantly getting linked with jobs; I’ve spoken to people on the board at the club, and they said they were getting phone calls pretty much every month, from clubs asking about his contract and availability.

"I’m not surprised he’s at a club like Valencia now; he’s a top, top manager who speaks well in the media.

"He’s without a doubt the hardest working manager I ever came across; he was an absolute workaholic.

"I remember when his child was born, it was the night before we had a game, and we all expected him not to be there for the game, like any normal person… and he said he had four minutes with his son before he had to leave to make his way to the game. We won on that night and those couple of days just summed everything up about him."

Corberan's reputation in the game had been growing before he arrived at Albion - having been an aid of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, before almost taking Huddersfield Town to the Premier League - as they were beaten in the play-off final.

Bartley believes Corberan isn't anywhere near the level he can get to - and has backed him to manage a top club one day, regardless of what country it is in.

He added: "It just speaks volumes of his passion for the game, and the love he had for West Brom; the club meant the world to him, and I don’t think he’ll ever lose that.

"I’m sure he’ll do really well at Valencia and, to be honest, I can see him reaching the highest level of football, whether that be in Spain with Real Madrid or Barcelona, or back over here in the Premier League. I think he’ll make it at the very top, top level of management."