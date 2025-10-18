AFC Telford United continue scoring run in impressive four goal Scarborough rout

After their six goal success in the FA Cup against Darlington - Kevin Wilkin's men put in another impressive display as they produced a superb second half performance against the high flying visitors.

Luca Coleville gave the visitors a 62nd minute lead - but the advantage lasted for all of two minutes before James Meddows levelled things up.

Star man Remi Walker then struck twice in six months to take the game away from the visitors - before Ricardo Dinanga wrapped up the victory with an 88th minute strike.