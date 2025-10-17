Wolves handed boost following head coach FA charge

The head coach was sent off against Brighton before the international break for kicking away a spare ball in frustration in the 19th minute.

He was then later charged by the FA, accused of acting in an 'improper manner' and was given until Monday to respond to the charge.

The FA hearing for this charge - which could result in a touchline ban - will take place after the Sunderland match and Pereira will be on the sidelines for his side at the Stadium of Light.

As a result, he could end up missing the home clash with Burnley next week, if a ban is imposed.

Pereira was not allowed to complete his post-match media duties after the Brighton game due to the red card and his assistant Luis Miguel apologised on Pereira's behalf.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Pereira started his press conference before any questions were asked by addressing the situation and apologising himself.