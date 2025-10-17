Dike is yet to feature this season due to a back injury, while Grant has been absent for nearly two months.

But boss Ryan Mason revealed both could be included in his squad for the visit of the Lilywhites, with the Baggies ready to make late calls on their availability.

“Karlan Grant is getting closer and is training with the group,” he said.

“He’s similar to Dike, had a long time out but is training with the group. The decision with their involvement is yet to be made, we just need to understand what is best for them.”

Defender Charlie Taylor is also back in training after missing the 3-0 defeat at Millwall prior to the international break.

But Tammer Bany won’t be involved as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old returned to action for the club’s under-21s in midweek but Mason is reluctant to push him too hard at this stage.

“He’s going to need more minutes because he’s had no football in quite a long time,” explained the boss. “He won’t be available this weekend.

“We’ve got a healthy group at the moment. There’s probably going to be a couple missing out, but we’re yet to decide that.”