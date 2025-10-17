Unai Emery issues positive Ollie Watkins update ahead of Aston Villa's trip to Tottenham

Boss Unai Emery confirmed the striker should be ready to lead the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being injured for England last week.

Watkins limped off at Wembley after colliding with the post during their friendly victory over Wales. The 29-year-old had already scored in that fixture but was hurt when he tried to convert a second opportunity in the first half.

He subsequently pulled out of the World Cup qualifier in Latvia as he fought to be fit for Sunday's Premier League fixture.

And Villa manager Emery has now confirmed his frontman should be ready to face Spurs for the 2pm kick-off.

“Tomorrow [Saturday] we will train again, and normally he will be ready for Sunday,” said Emery.

The boss also offered positive updates on Emi Buendia and Jadon Sancho after their recent problems. Buendia was flattened by a flailing arm in the win over Burnley while Sancho had suffered a bout of sickness.

Emery said: “Both of them are training normally the whole week, and they will be available for Sunday if they are training well tomorrow.”-

The Villans could also see defender Tyrone Mings return to the squad, if he comes through training without further issues for the ankle injury he suffered early in their win over Fulham.

“He’s getting better, progressively,” Emery said.

“He’s training this week individually to add to us. Tomorrow we will see how he is. The idea tomorrow is for him to train with the team and, after the training session, to decide if he will travel with us or not to London.”