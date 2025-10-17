The New Saints begin Welsh Cup defence

Saints head to Alyn Park having put together a run of nine wins in a row in all competitions.

Eight of those victories have come in the league, a fine run which has seen them move six points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, with their last two wins against second-placed Penybont and third-placed Caernarfon.

Now the focus of TNS head coach Craig Harrison and his players switches to the Welsh Cup this weekend.

Harrison watched Mold, currently in eighth in the JD Cymru North, win 3-0 at Rhyl 1879 last Friday night, a key part of his preparations for tomorrow’s tie.

“Mold played really well, especially the first half,” said Harrison. “It could have been five or six against Rhyl, and a couple of good lads up front who played really well.

“It will be a challenge, a little bit of a different challenge than what it has been the last week.

“We know the pitch isn’t going to be fantastic, it’s obviously grass, and they’re going to be very, very, very much up for it, I'd imagine, so it’s a great opportunity for them to try and show what they can do.

“Obviously, they’re going to be huge underdogs, but we all know that means nothing on Welsh Cup day.

“It was only two years ago now that we went through on penalties against Chirk, so it’s going to be a very similar style of game I’d imagine, and they’ll be well and truly up for it, because I saw them on Friday night at Rhyl and I was really glad I went up there, did my homework and had a good look at them, and it’s not going to be an easy game.”

TNS have won the Welsh Cup 10 times, including last season when they beat Connah’s Quay Nomads 2-1 in the final at Newport County’s Rodney Parade ground.