Sunderland v Wolves preview: Now is the time for Vitor Pereira's side to come good

Sitting bottom of the Premier League, with two points and no wins after seven games, Vitor Pereira's side will have to turn the tide at some point.

Those two points have been earned in the last two games as Wolves came within minutes of beating both Spurs and Brighton but ultimately conceded late equalisers.

It ended the run of defeats and showcased improved performances, but that elusive first win still hangs over them.

Having already lost 3-1 to newly-promoted Leeds in September, Wolves face their biggest match of the season so far with a trip to Sunderland, knowing they must continue to get better, create some consistency and harness some momentum.

Ironically, next week's home clash against Burnley probably trumps this Sunderland test as the biggest fixture so far, but next up Wolves face the Black Cats and they have to maintain some form.

Regis Le Bris' team sit ninth in the table, having won three and drawn two of their seven matches, in an impressive start to the campaign.