Shrewsbury Town's tricky FA Cup trip to South Shields selected for TV coverage

Monday's draw threw up what looks like a potentially tricky tie for Michael Appleton's men - as they get ready to travel north to face the National League North leaders.

The first round tie was scheduled to take place on Saturday November 1 - but has now been moved having been selected by the broadcasters for television coverage.

It will now take place on Sunday November 2, kicking off at 12pm and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

The tie has the potential to cause an FA Cup upset - with the North East outfit flying high at the top of the table.

They have transitioned from a part time outfit to a full time professional side - and have risen through the leagues with ambitions to make it up to the National League.