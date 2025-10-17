Shrewsbury Town beat off competition to finally land versatile former Championship defender Josh Ruffels

The 31-year-old began his career at Coventry before going on to have success with current Salop boss Michael Appleton while the pair were at Oxford United.

They won promotion to League One - with Ruffels playing over 250 games for the club.

He then landed a move to the Championship - and came close to helping Huddersfield Town win promotion to the Premier League back in 2023.

He turned out 25 times for the Terriers last season and after being released in the summer was reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs.

One of those clubs was Salop, with Ruffels spending time training with Appleton's side as he looked to strike a deal for the defender.

And after a lengthy pursuit Shrewsbury have landed their man with Ruffels potentially in contention for a debut against Crawley Town tomorrow.

Ruffels was pleased to get the deal over the line - but insisted he had to make sure any move was the correct one for him and his family.

He said: "It has been a bit of a strange summer for me personally, I've not been a free agent in my whole career.

"You want to get something sorted as quickly as you can but it is not that easy.

Josh Ruffels in action for Huddersfield in the Championship against West Brom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I have been with the PFA camps which have been brilliant, training with clubs and you are trying to find something that suits me and my family.

"Luckily I spoke to the gaffer over the summer, and he let me come in and train and prove my fitness.

"He knows me from Oxford and I'm really glad to get things sorted and get back playing because I have missed it."

The defender is the latest free agent to arrive at the club, after Salop brought in former Charlton striker Chuks Aneke in September.

Ruffels is keen to make an impact at Salop after an up and down few years with the Terriers.

He added: "I just want to play regular football again, I've struggled with consistency playing wise over the last few years with injuries.

"I got back at the end of last season and had a good run of form but was out of contract.

"You want to bounce straight into a club but it is not that easy.

"It is brilliant we have come to an agreement and I can get back on the pitch."