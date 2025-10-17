"He's an incredible person" - Wolves defender relishing impressive partnership

The duo have started the last three games together in a back four and their form has coincided with improved team displays.

Bueno is enjoying playing alongside the summer signing as Wolves target their first three points of the season.

“We feel very, very good playing together," Bueno said.

"I went through Girona, then I came here, then he went to Girona, but we'd never played together. We didn't actually know each other until he came here, but I think we had a bit of a connection, and we understand each other on the pitch, as well as the rest of the centre backs.

"I think the last few games have been really good, showing this connection that we have together.

“We really got to know each other here, and he's an incredible person who works every day as if it were his last.

"I'm working very well, just like the whole squad, we have a good working group, and we have felt comfortable these last few games playing together.

“There is a very good level of internal competition and I think that makes us all better. The most important thing at this moment is to get three points and get out of the relegation zone.”

Wolves face Sunderland and Burnley in their next two matches in what could be a pivotal moment in their 2025/26 campaign.

Bueno says the team are well aware of their predicament, sitting bottom in the league with two points and no victories, but feels the side are now turning a corner.

He added: “We haven't started well. It's clear from the standings, we're in last place and we're aware of where we are.

"This club deserves to be much higher and we do too because of the day-to-day work we do. We know the level of the players, the coaching staff, and everyone, so we have to start adding three points now and put ourselves in a position where we deserve to be.”