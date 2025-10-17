"He is a fighter" - Wolves boss backs defender for important role

The defender suffered a serious knee injury last year before returning this season and he has so far made three Premier League appearances, including two starts.

But Pereira has also occasionally left him out of the squad and the head coach has called on the player not to rush himself back from his injury.

"Yerson is the kind of player who is physically strong, aggressive and fast," Pereira said.

"Technically he is a player who can play with the ball without problems, pass inside, pass outside, long passes, he can do everything.

"Mentally he is a fighter, but he needs to respect his body.

"He needs to respect the previous injury on his knee and when you demand a lot from your body, and the knee is not 100 per cent, he needs to be patient with himself.