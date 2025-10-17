"He had a good offer from a big club" - Wolves boss lifts lid on potential move and defender's improved form

The defender, who joined the club in the summer of 2023, came close to leaving on loan in 2024 and has consistently struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI.

However, impressive performances of late have seen him overcome competition and take his chance in the side.

Now, as he praises Bueno's impact, Pereira has also admitted the Uruguayan could have departed in the summer.

"He had the chance to leave the club in pre-season, he had a good offer from a big club," Pereira said.