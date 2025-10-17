Harlescott and Preston Brockhurst chalk up second wins

A 4-0 success at home to Meole Brace F sees Harlescott lead the early Division One standings by a point.

Craig Crossley, Billy Lanham, Mike Beasley, with the aid of a 37 break, and Callum Wraight secured the full house.

Second-placed Preston Brockhurst saw off Beaconsfield B 3-1.

Pip Higgins outscored Adrian Rowe 48-16 in the opener before Simon Richards levelled for the visitors, 59-17 against Adrian Trowsdale.

Glyn Buckley was in fine form with a break of 28 during his 72-22 win over Ceri Richards before Arnie Mulligan sealed the win by beating Chris Harrison.

Meole Brace G and Wem Cons A battled out a 2-2 draw.

Meole bookended this match with success and Wem grabbed the middle two.

Brian Price outplayed Wem captain Josh Whittall 57-15 to put his side 1-0 up, but the visitors then hit back as Duncan Hill and Will Skerratt got the better of Andy Wigginton and Adam Jones respectively.

Mike Beer then produced the goods in the final frame, winning 59-31 against Greg Edwards to square things up.

Meole Brace A won 3-1 at Beaconsfield A, with three of the frames decided on the final black.

Tom Hancher, Adam Law and Kelvin Li won for Brace, with John Banks replying.

Condover A led the way in Division Two following a 3-1 success at home to Harlescott B.

Dougie Williams knocked in a 25 break as he put the hosts in front, with Syd Longland adding to their advantage.

Harlescott captain Dave Ferriday got his team on the board, but Charlie Hughes took the final frame for Condover.

But there was no joy for Condover B as they went down 3-1 at Wem Cons.

Wins for Mike Reeves and Vince Horton, plus a concession sealed the win for Wem. Dave Francis struck for the visitors.

Meole Brace B came from one down to beat Meole Brace C 3-1.

Colin Beaman put the C team one up, but James Stevens, Kevin Chan and Bobby La then saw the B boys home.

Wins from Alan Thomas, Alex Nuthall and Martin Cane saw Meole Brace D triumph 3-1 at Beaconsfield D. Steve Farmer replied.

