Castlefields have done it again - bowls round-up

They are the first club from the county to win the Free Press Cup, the 10-a-side knockout for the leading lights of the Midlands.

The Shrewsbury giants returned to Littleover, the scene of their British Super Cup triumph last year, to get their hands on the huge, historic trophy by beating King George V in the final.

Fields had seven winners in a convicting 44 shot success of the Warwick & Worcester side, Wayne Rogers (21-7), Callum Wraight and Jon Palmer with 21-8 cards, and Rich Goddard (21-9) leading the way on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day another seven winners against semi-final rivals Atherstone Cons had taken them to another 44-chalk margin, Goddard (21-5), Wraight (21-8) and Ash Wellings (21-9) in the star roles.

It was the “fantastic finish to the season” that skipper Steve Peach had hoped for, coming two days after Castlefields had enjoyed another Pool A victory at the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League’s finals and presentation night at St Georges.

The champions were 32 shots too good for Hanwood in the eight-a-side match on the top green, Adrian Rowe (21-8) and Gary Neal (21-9) catching the eye this time, Simon Lane’s 21-16 the best response.

Adderley again won the Pool B trophy, this time beating the host club on the St Georges bottom green with Connor Whitehall and Dan Hazeldine 21-6 winners in a 40-shot success.

Bandit Bowls

The man behind the popular Bandit Bowls promotions in Shropshire has again stressed that its winter events are open to players of all abilities.

“All bowlers are welcome so please feel free to come along and join in,” said Jamie Brookes ahead of tomorrow’s first one-day competition of the campaign.

It takes place at Joules BC in Market Drayton with a 9am start to 13-up round robin matches, which are handicapped and lead to knockout ties to play for a paid out fund of £7 from each of the £12 entry fee.

The host clubs receives £1 per entrant, £1 goes to BB and the remaining £3 goes into the prize fund for finals day, which has already been set for Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Winner of the overall one-day title for the last two winters has been county No.1 Callum Wraight, his victim in last winter’s final being Shropshire senior team-mate Stuart Rutter 21-17.