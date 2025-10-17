Bridgnorth aiming to get play-off bid back on track - non-league previews

The Meadow Men go chasing an early-season double against visiting Smethwick Rangers, having beaten tomorrow's opponents 3-0 away from home at the start of September.

Bridgnorth have slipped down to ninth in the Midland League Division One standings after suffering three defeats in their last four league outings.

But they are only three points behind Bilston Town, who occupy the final play-off place, and have two games in hand.

Boss Jack Griffiths will be keen to bag a three-point haul after seeing his side defeated 3-0 on home soil by league leaders Gornal Athletic last weekend.

“The lads were disappointed after two good wins the week before,” said Griffiths. “Saturday is a massive game to get back into the play-off race. We have got to gain some points back really quickly.”

Mid-table Whitchurch Alport will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat at Lye Town when they travel to Abbey Hulton United in the Midland Premier tonight (7.45pm).

Shifnal Town face what looks like a tricky trip to Runcorn Linnets, who have only been beaten once in Northern One West so far this season.

The Linnets are seven points behind eighth-placed Shifnal in the table, but hold five games in hand after a run to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup that only ended on Saturday.

Dan Dawson is relishing Market Drayton Town’s trip to Telford Town this weekend and confident his side will haul themselves away from danger.

Town slipped into the bottom three of North West Counties League First Division South following Saturday’s 4-1 reverse at home to Alsager Town – a result that made it eight games without a win in all competitions.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Telford are flying high in third place - just three points behind table-topping Runcorn Town.

"We are really looking forward to it,” said Dawson. "Telford away is a big game in terms of they are flying and it's a good opportunity for us to go and really test ourselves.

"Nobody in the league will be expecting us to get anything, except me. I really do believe in the lads and I do believe we can take something from that game."

Elsewhere in the division, Allscott Heath travel to fourth-bottom Cammell Laird 1907, hoping to bridge some of the four-point gap to the play-off positions by extending their five-match unbeaten run in the league.

Haughmond hauled themselves off the bottom last weekend and tomorrow host the side that replaced them, Wolverhampton Sporting, while Shawbury United are without a game.

And boss Sean Evans is facing a defensive dilemma as Ludlow Town bid to get their play-off push back on track.

Town host Stonehouse Town in Division One of the Hellenic League tomorrow and Evans could be without three of his first choice backline.

Central defenders Morgan Millard and Reece Williams are definitely out through suspension and holiday commitments respectively, while full-back Cameron Marsh is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Ludlow will also go into the weekend aiming to snap a three-game losing streak. They were knocked out of the Challenge Cup last Saturday after going down 2-1 at home to Wellington.