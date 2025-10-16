Wolves captain ready to fight to regain starting spot

The skipper was dropped to the bench against Spurs and missed the Brighton game due to illness, while Santi Bueno and Ladislav Krejci have impressed in a back four.

Toti now faces a challenge to get back into the team but the centre-back is determined to fight for his position.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, nobody here can be comfortable with their position in the team now because we have very good quality in the squad," he said.

"Everybody’s ready to play, everybody’s ready to help, and it’s good that we have a squad where we can make changes and everyone can have an impact.

“Sometimes you’re going to have to change when things are not going well, and the gaffer needs to do his decisions, but everybody’s ready. We have a very good squad, and we just need to keep working hard and everyone needs to come back from the international break ready to help.

“He just felt that he needed to change a little bit at the time, and we, as players, just need to respect that. I can’t say much about it. All I can do is just keep working hard so I can come back to the starting level.

“I just need to keep staying fit, and when the opportunity comes again, I need to go there and show it. But I think it’s because we have a very good squad too and everybody’s ready to play. We just want good things for the team, so we need to support whoever is playing.”

Toti is also back in contention after the international break, ahead of Saturday's trip to face Sunderland, after recovering from the flu.

He added: “I’m feeling better right now. The flu got to me and I was not expecting it to happen, but sometimes it can happen.

"We are in a season right now where it can happen often to the players, and it’s not good to be away from training and the games, and watching it from home. But now I’m feeling good and ready to help the team whenever the gaffer wants me to.

“The international break came at a good time for me as it gave me time to recover. Even while the other guys were away, I was still training, even at home, so it was a good time to recover and now I’m feeling good.”