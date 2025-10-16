Satoor springs a surprise as he claims the Burway spoils

Noted as one of the 100 best climbs in the country, riders came from all points of the compass to take on the challenge of the 20 per cent gradient, last used in its classic 0.86 mile form for 1989’s National Hill Climb, where Sir Chris Boardman set a course record of five minutes 1.8 seconds that still stands.

And it was Bridgnorth Cycling Club's Satoor, last seen in the 2020 Series when he not only took the Junior title, but the overall one as well, who powered to victory in 5:13.01 - nearly nine-and-a-half seconds ahead of reigning Shropshire champion Dave Scott.

“I was really pleased to come away with the win," said Satoor. "The Burway is a historic and brutal climb that I know very well, so to add my name alongside Boardman means a lot.

"It’s been a long season for me racing on the road and in the velodrome, but I’m glad to have been able to put some of the late form to good use."



Scott, the Series champion for the third year running, gained some revenge on team-mate James Pearce, the only other rider to have beaten him in this Series, as the pair finished in 5:22.50 and 5:26.20 respectively to take second and third.

With the silver and bronze medals to be settled, it was ‘as you were’ for Tomos Hales and Kirk Vickers, as they ended things with the same two-point gap they started the morning with after both were unable to improve their tally in this best five from nine Series.

Vickers finished equal fourth on the day in 5:27.80, while Hales was 11th in 6:18.20, taking silver for the second year running.

If there has been one rider who has impressed in 2025 for tenacity, it was 12-year-old Mid Shropshire Wheeler Evelyn Charles, who lifted herself to Shropshire Junior Hill Climb gold with a fabulous effort of 10:05.31, which also won her Female silver behind winner Claire Blackwell-Smyth.

Bridgnorth CC’s James Saunders took Junior silver and Mid Shropshire Wheeler's 12 year-old Florence Parkinson bronze.

Huddersfield's Frankie Leveton took the honours in the Female category in 8:49.30 - 10.2 seconds ahead of county winner Becky Griffiths.

Paramount's Becky Pugh picked up overall bronze.That left one medal to be confirmed in the BBR Veterans' Series, with Newport Shropshire CC’s Tim Evans bagging the bronze.