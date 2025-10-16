The attacking midfielder signed for Albion back in January from Randers in Denmark - having risen up the ranks at the club.

He was linked with interest from clubs in Europe, including Celtic, but Albion won the race to sign the attacking midfielder.

However, his time at Albion has so far not gone according to plan. He managed just four substitute appearances last season - and last featured against Bristol City back in April.

Having been ruled out with a hamstring injury, he was again sidelined back in the summer having featured for Ryan Mason's side in pre-season.

Alongside Daryl Dike, he has been closing in on a return and he made a big stride towards that on Wednesday evening when he featured for the under 21 side at the Alexander Stadium against Exeter City.

Bany started the game before a pre-planned change saw him taken off by Leigh Downing at the break against the Grecians.

The attacking midfielder outlined that he may have to feature in a few more games for Downing's side - before he gets his chance to get back into the first team.

The Dane said: "I felt very good during the game. I had been really looking forward to playing because I had been out for a long time.

“To get this 45 minutes was very good for me and very important. I’m trying to get the rust out of my body, so I think I might play one or two more games for the PL2 team, I’m not so sure, that will be down to the gaffer and the medical staff. Hopefully after that, I can help the first team.

Tammer Bany during pre-season training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“I need to show that I can play and my body is physically ready. I think I need to play a few more games and train more so I have the confidence in my body and to feel confident that I can show myself in the way that I want to."

Bany was signed by Albion when Tony Mowbray was in charge - but while he was out injured last season the Championship winning manager was axed just before the end of the campaign and replaced with Mason.

The 21-year-old did feature in behind closed doors friendlies in the summer and showed Mason what he can do - before another injury set back.

But now with him edging closer to a return, Bany believes he can 'be the player' Mason needs him to be - as Albion fans also eagerly await the chance to see their January signing make his first impact at the club.

He added: "It’s really important for me to show the gaffer and coaching staff that I am ready and to show them what I can do and bring to the team. I know I can help the first team when I'm physically ready.

“Tonight, I was doing the pressing the and high-speed sprints that I want to do in a first-team match. I want to show the coaching staff that my body can do that, as well as being able to show what I can do with the ball.

“My goal is to take things step-by-step because I know it’s natural for these things to take a little bit of time. I want to get to where I need to be. I don’t just want to be part of the team, I want to be a player that really helps the team. I want to be a player the gaffer needs, and I know I can do that. I just need to understand it can take a little bit of time after recovering from an injury.”