Hill strikes to send Stretton into top spot

They moved into pole position after emerging victorious from their clash with fellow high-fliers FC Nations.

A 70th-minute strike from James Hill secured a 1-0 win on the road and unbeaten Town's seventh victory in eight matches.

Dawley Town are level on points in second place having played a game more than the table-toppers.

Their latest outing saw them triumph 2-1 away to Whitchurch Alport 1946. Jason Harris and Brodie Mcleod scored for Dawley with Macauley Clifton on target for the hosts.

Bridgnorth Spartans also won on opposition soil, 4-2 at Prees United.

Sam Owen bagged a brace for Spartans, alongside efforts from Ryan Mountford and Will Reid. Harry Clayton netted both of the home side's goals.

Luke Dwyer, Mike Pritchard and substitute Tristan Lloyd were on target as Gobowen Celtic beat visiting Telford Town Reserves 3-0.

NC United ran out 3-1 winners at home to Llanymynech thanks to goals from Charlie Beadle, Harry James and Regan Price.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers also found the net three times as they saw off Wem Town 3-0. Williams Rogers, Harry Morris and William Jervis bagged the goals.

There was plenty of goalmouth action in the Division One fixtures.

Six games served up 36 goals with St Martins leading the way as they triumphed 8-3 at Ercall Colts.

Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan led the victory charge with a hat-trick. He was joined on the scoresheet by Michael Whitter, Hamza Khurshid, Kieran Scott, Callum Price and Cameron Relf. Harry Nesbitt (two) and Roland Kofi Amoah Gyimah replied for Colts.

Leaders Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development battled out a 3-3 draw at Brown Clee.Liam Edwards, Jamie Robinson and Daniel Churm netted for the visitors.

Two goals from Luke Davies and one each from Charlie Evans, Jake Brown, Reece Tuck and Nathan Thomas powered Shawbury United Development to a 6-1 win at home to SAHA FC.

Wem Town Colts came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with visiting Ercall Aces.

A double blast from Brogan Hughes had put Aces in charge but two goals from Adam Taylor in the last five minutes earned Colts a point.

Ercall 1975 and Allscott Heath Reserves shared four goals and the points. Owen Rigby and Connor Smith, with a late leveller, struck for Ercal with Jack Davies and Emmanuel Osei on target for Allscott.

Telford Town Development and Haughmond Development also drew 2-2. Corey Lindsay and Aw Sileye Soumare scored for Telford.

In the Division One Cup, Wrockwardine Wood Development booked their place in the next round with a 4-1 win at home to Ercall Evolution thanks to strikes from Rhys Barnfield, Liam Josephs, Jamie Porter and Jordan Robinson.

Ercall Rangers also progressed on the back of a 6-1 success at Weston Rhyn.

