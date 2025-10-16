Handful of Premier League clubs discuss new substitution change that could aid Wolves and Aston Villa

Up until 2020 - clubs at all levels of football across England, including the Premier League and the EFL, were only allowed to make three substitutions per game.

But the rule was changed in May 2020 in the Premier League - when football resumed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League then reverted back to three subs for the 2020/21 season - before a move to permanently bring in five substitutes was introduced from the 2022/23 season - and the rule is now used across the EFL.

Now their is a possibility that the rule could change again - to allowed a further substitute and take the number to six.

A handful of Premier League teams, including representatives from Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest were among other club at the European Football Clubs' (EFC) general assembly in Rome last week.

The item of substitutes was not officially on the agenda, but according to reports, clubs held informal discussion on increasing the number of players allowed in squads, from 25 to 28.

And they also discussed allowing teams to use six substitutes - to further ease the workload on players.

At this stage the discussions have been informal and for any rules to be introduced, the Football Association Board (IFAB), would need to recommend any changes first.