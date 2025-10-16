Hales and Wells start the Autumn trials in impressive fashion

The event, round 14 of the SB Sports Injuries Series, took place on the popular Tiddly triangle and it was reigning champion Hales who took another step towards retaining his title.

The Wrekinsport rider stopped the watch on 21 minutes 44 seconds to push out Aerologic’s Jonathan Mills-Keeling, the rider who has been pushing him all season, by 57 seconds.

Hales was happy with his effort, but he had to battle against conditions to take the win.

“The windy top section made the course rather zapping," he said. "Luckily the rain held off and I was happy with my time on a tough day."

Taking the win in the SB Female Series, with a course personal best, was Hayley Wells, pushing out an audacious challenge from youngster Carys Blowers, who took the Junior win in consolation in 23:55.

Wells crossed the line in 23:14 to finish a strong fourth among a 25-rider field.

Already having sewn up the SB Female Series title for the second season in a row, she was the day’s medal winner, capturing a mightily impressive overall bronze.

“I do enjoy the Tiddly circuit, and thankfully the roads dried up nicely," she said. "The stretch from Hodnet to the Tiddly turn is always a challenge into a strong headwind.

"I was chuffed to take the win and to be so high in the overall standings. I managed to knock just over 30 seconds off my personal best."

Mills-Keeling was also one of the day’s category winners, adding the Veterans' win to his overall runner-up spot with +4:16.

In both cases, the rider he pushed out was Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies, who took overall third in 23:06, and runner-up in the Veterans' with +3:45.

Mills-Keeling was almost a no-show, however, as he had second thoughts about the pre-race conditions, but thankfully he was rewarded for persevering.

“I was in two minds about going after driving through rain to the start, but it ended dry and sunny with a block head wind along the top section of the course. Great to see so many racers, it’s been a good season’s racing."

Davies, meanwhile, felt that he didn’t make the most of the advantageous first leg due to tiredness from racing the current ‘in’ format.

He explained: “I felt good going out with a tailwind, but didn’t really capitalise across the back straight.

"A bit of fatigue in the legs from the previous week’s gravel race, though I managed to rally a little to push on the Tiddly run to the finish. Not my quickest time but, pleased with the result considering."

In the SB Road Bike Series, the age-related handicapping system came to the fore as North Shropshire Wheeler’s Richard Simpson overhauled Newport’s George Coombes by a single second to take the win in an adjusted 23:50.

