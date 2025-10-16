Former Wolves hardman who manages in Chinese Super League frontrunner to land Rangers job

With former Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and ex-Sheffield Wednesday chief Danny Rohl ruling themselves out, former Gers and Molineux hardman defender Muscat is the big favourite for the Ibrox hot-seat.

The club sacked Russell Martin following the 1-1 draw at Falkirk before the international break.

Rangers under-19 coach Steven Smith, 40, looks set to take charge of the team for the visit of Dundee United tomorrow.

Former Wolves, Rangers and Australia defender Muscat has guided Shanghai Port to top spot in the Chinese Super League, where they are two points clear with four games left. Their domestic season ends on November 22 and the Light Blues may have to wait for his services.

The 52-year-old was a huge favourite at Molineux for his tough-tackling style.

He played nearly 200 times for Wolves after joining from Crystal Palace for £200,000 in 1997. He left Molineux for Rangers in 2002.