The Bristol City academy graduate signed for Salop back in the summer of 2021 and played a key role at times under Steve Cotterill, having joined from Bristol City.

However, despite being the club's longest serving player, his time at the club has been heavily impacted by injuries.

He has missed the best part of two seasons and suffered back to back ACL injuries.

He featured five times for Salop earlier in the season - but he has not appeared for Michael Appleton's side since, with the Salop boss stating last month that the 26-year-old was closing in on an exit from the club.

However nothing materialised until now - and he has joined Yeovil on a month's loan - with the non-league club sitting mid table in the National League.

Back at the end of the transfer window, Appleton opened up on the need for a handful of Shrewsbury players to depart the club.

He insisted it would be best for the club and the players involved to depart - with the likes of Alex Gillead heading out of the exit door and Nurse now also leaving on loan.

At the time, Appleton said: "Obviously, they don't want to hear what you've got to say.

“But I think two or three days later, once it's settled down, you have another conversation. I think they realise that they need a fresh start themselves.

“We're talking about young men, you know what I mean. They have got a lot of football left in them.

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Jamie Walker of Grimsby Town

“So go somewhere else and get those opportunities and get those minutes under your belt, and play as long as you possibly can.

“But play in an environment where you don't feel restricted and there's nothing hanging over you.

“I don't know if it's the weight of the shirt or whatever it may be, but they need a break just as much as the club needs a break from them.

“I think it's the best thing for all parties, and I think the players agree with that. There's no hidden mirrors here. There's been straight conversations, honest conversations.

“The best thing for the football club, for the squad, for the fans, for the players involved, I genuinely, genuinely believe they'll benefit from it as much as we will benefit from it."

Nurse becomes the latest player to depart Salop this week - with young forward Callum Stewart heading out on loan to Brackley Town.

And on Wednesday, the club confirmed Toto Nsiala's second spell at the Salop had come to an end with the defender taking some time away from football for personal reasons.