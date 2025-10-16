Big prizes will be paid out to winners - bowls round-up

That was the proposal approved by delegates at the league’s October executive meeting, which ended with the induction of three new life members.

Past county president and junior supremo Brenda Slingo, Trench nominee and past Mid Shropshire vice-chairman David Evans and one-club man Adrian Smith of Hadley USC fame were honoured in a special ceremony at Wellington’s Bayley Cub.

The meeting saw Richard Simmond of Horsehay appointed to the vacant post of league vice-chairman under executive powers and a new £200 a year honoraria agreed for webmaster Rob Burroughs.

Rule change proposals already received from three clubs were outlined and the final figure of 151 reported at the new venue of The Shropshire for the presentation dinner on Friday, November 14.

Ludlow League

Big changes are looming for the Ludlow Bowling League as it counts down to a joint end-of-season and presentation evening next month.

Monday, November 3, is the crucial date for the league’s current seven teams when they gather at Burway Bowling club at 7.30pm.

Long-serving secretary Steve Burmingham announced earlier this year he would be standing down and the two-year deal of sponsors Hendra Healthcare is also coming to an end.

“The league is on the lookout for a new secretary, county delegate and league sponsor for the 2026 season and if anyone interested in these roles could contact me by email (highvoltage78@hotmail.com) that would be hugely helpful,” said Burmingham.

Fellow officer Phil Baker said: “Steve has done a fantastic job for this league and we owe him a huge thank you.

“However, it is now time for someone else to step into the role - and if anyone interested in taking over contacts him, I’m sure he will provide as much assistance as possible to ensure a smooth transition.”

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club

There’s a whole new team now leading the way forward for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club.

Four committee members resigned at the club’s AGM – long-serving president David Farmer, events secretary Alan Harvey, Roger Beavon and 98-year-old Frank Morris.

“Our new president is Ernie Shea, the new treasurer is now David Charles - previously chairman - and Paul Beaumont is a new committee member,” said club spokesperson Cynthia Hedley. “Roy Porter stays as chair and coach, I stay as captain and fixtures secretary, Margaret Allman is secretary and Colin Smith continues as league and competitions secretary.

“The AGM was attended by 45 or so, which is disappointing given that we have over 200 members, but the green is busy now that all the winter league and competition fixtures have started.”

Public bowls sessions at the six lane rink at the Sports Village are run on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, Hedley adding: “This is a good way of getting new players into the club.”

Best Kept Green

Edgmond won the Dennis UK-SISIS-sponsored Best Kept Green title in the county for the second year running.

They pipped past winners Cleobury Mortimer to the honour by one point in the reckoning of judge Stuart Yarwood, the regional technical manager of DLF Seeds.

Edgmond greenkeeper Peter Leath received the trophy from Alison Pickering, marketing manager of Dennis UK, at the village club.