Wrockites making their mark on the Wem League - bowls round-up

Runners-up to champions Castlefields A this year, the Wrockites toppled holders and division one rivals Adderley to win the main Knockout Cup for the first time at the league’s finals and presentation day at Old Shrewsbury.

They won the showdown on the No.1 green by 21 shots with Martin Williams (21-9) and Josh Cotton and Steve Downes with 21-10 cards their main contributors, Adderley’s Kerry Dance winning the player of the match award for her 21-5 win as they dominated the middle four with three successes to keep it close.

Over on the No.2, Wem USC landed the Barry Jennings Trophy as they beat Pontesbury by nine chalks in another 10-a-side battle.

There was little to chose between the two teams early on as Mo Corley 21-9 and Barrie Thomas 21-11 won for the Services and Sue Potter 21-7 and Den Walton 21-9 replied.

Proud winner – Wem USC’s Jacob Brookes with his player of the final award

Wem USC took the initiative in the middle with three winners, Anne Breakwell best with 21-10, and young Jacob Brookes at No.9 picked up the player of the patch award for his 21-17 win with the heat on.

League chairman David Charles and his predecessor Barry Jennings presented the trophies and the other divisional champions were Hanwood B (two), Albert Road Exiles (three) and Unison (four).

North Shropshire bowls association

Plans to celebrate the 2025 season and also take steps forward next year will be the focus of tonight’s meeting of the North Shropshire bowls association.

Delegates of clubs in the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues will gather at Wem USC (7.30pm) with the promotion of double champions Woore to the Premier League another discussion point.

“The night will focus on the celebrations from the season – and we will be discussing the opportunity for clubs to contribute to any rule changes and highlighting the plans for the presentation night,” said association secretary Leah Marshall.

The presentation is on Friday, November 14, at Whitchurch Market Hall and there are a maximum of 150 places available at £20 per head – and all prize winners must attend in order to receive their money, places to be booked via club secretaries before November 4.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a proposal to launch a joint website for the two leagues in 2026.