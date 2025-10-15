Wolves learn fixture changes for early December matches

Wolves have had three games in December moved for TV, but fans will have to wait for news on this year's festive fixtures.

Vitor Pereira's side begin the month with a midweek match at Molineux against Nottingham Forest, which has now moved to a 7.30pm kick-off on Wednesday December 3.

A few days later, the home clash with Manchester United that was originally set for Saturday December 6, has now been switched to an 8pm kick-off on Monday December 8.

Finally, Wolves' trip to Arsenal has been pushed back to an 8pm kick-off on Saturday December 13.

The home fixture with Brentford on Saturday December 20 has not been moved and will remain a 3pm kick-off.

Any fixture changes for the festive matches in late December and early January are yet to be confirmed.