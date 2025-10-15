Shrewsbury defender leaves club for personal reasons

The 33-year-old, who has had two spells at Town during his career, has decided to walk away from the game and depart the club, and has not intimated whether he will ever return to playing.

In a statement released by Town, the former Democratic Republic of the Congo international has thanked the club for the opportunity to represent them.

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Shrewsbury Town for some brilliant memories at the club.

“To be part of a team that finished third in League One and reached two finals at Wembley was an honour.

“Returning to the club and being added to the 100 club wall was special too.”

Town added: "Toto departs Shrewsbury with the best wishes of everyone at the club."

Nsiala first joined Shrewsbury from Hartlepool United in 2016, where he helped the club to a third place finish in League one and the play-off final.

He then joined Ipswich in 2018 before spells with Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion ahead of his return to the Meadow in 2024.

He made a further 29 appearances for Salop in his second spell, taking him to more than 100 games for the club.