Newport racer Booth-Amos maintains his push for a top three finish

The Newport racer picked up some useful points following a determined display at the Circuito Estoril in Portugal.

After a challenging outing in the previous round in Aragon, Spain, Booth-Amos was keen to consolidate his third place overall.

Friday’s free practice session saw Booth-Amos gradually build speed over 16 laps, ultimately posting a 1:40.631 - just 0.584 seconds shy of pacesetter Can Oncu.

In the afternoon’s Superpole session, the times were incredibly tight across the field and Booth-Amos ended just 0.675 seconds from pole position, securing 10th on the grid for Saturday’s opening race.

A slightly slow getaway cost Booth-Amos ground in the early laps of the race, but he quickly found his rhythm and fought his way through to seventh.

He overtook and then held off his closest championship rival, Jaume Masia, but, with just two laps remaining, disaster struck as he pushed too hard on his Triumph Street Triple 765 going into turn six and went down.

Determined to salvage points, he remounted and crossed the line in 23rd.

Reflecting after the race, he said: “I felt pretty strong. I just struggled in the first five laps and lost too much time. Pushing too much, I tucked the front. Unfortunate, but we need to look at the data and improve tomorrow.”

And improve he did as he bounced back superbly in Sunday’s race, delivering a determined and controlled ride.

A strong launch off the line saw him make up several positions on the opening lap. By mid-race distance he was locked in a fierce two-way scrap for seventh, a battle he ultimately came out on top of.

And when a rider ahead crashed, Booth-Amos was promoted to sixth - a result made even sweeter when Masia failed to finish, allowing the Brit to regain third in the overall championship standings, six points clear of his rival.

The 12th and final round of the championship takes place in Jerez, Spain, this weekend.