"It won't be an easy game for them" - South Shields' FA Cup warning to Shrewsbury Town

Salop visit the current undefeated National League North leaders on the weekend of November 1 for a first-round tie that will dig up memories of a shock defeat to Blyth Spartans at the same stage of the competition 17 years ago.

Blyth Spartans downed Shrewsbury 3-1 that day in 2008, and South Shields manager Ian Watson hopes to do the same at the 1st Cloud Arena.

On the challenge Shrewsbury will pose, Watson told The Gazette: “They’re a huge club with a really good manager and they’ve got some really talented players.

"They’re in League Two, we know they had a relegation last year but they are a huge football club.

"I don’t think we would have been their first choice for a tie to come up here and play a side that are in form and playing well - although they may look at it that we are two leagues lower than them.

"I think they’ll understand we are on a good run and we are playing good football so it won’t be an easy game for them.

"We will be working hard to make sure it’s not that."

South Shields - like league rivals AFC Telford United - have come through three rounds of qualifying to reach the first round proper - seeing off Guiseley, Chorley and Spalding United.

Watson added: “I think the boys deserved a big draw and you obviously wonder if you want the lowest-ranked team in the competition to try and progress - but for me, I just wanted a big game for the boys, for the local community and to try and bring everyone together.

“Hopefully, we can fill the stadium out and create some special memories for everyone connected with the club.

"The big thing with the FA Cup and clubs at our level is that we want to play against the best teams possible but in terms of the finances, it’s huge for everyone.

"Obviously, we hope that we get a little TV appearance out of it because that will help with the finances.”