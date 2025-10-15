Fan column: Wolves' next two matches incredibly important but not season-defining

When your team is struggling and optimism is wavering, it’s inevitable that concerned fans start setting short-term targets that must be achieved.

They demand a minimum number of points from a chosen number of matches suggesting that the earth will turn on its axis if their objective isn’t fulfilled. But life continues regardless and those same fans quickly settle upon the next clutch of games and set another arbitrary target that must be delivered.

With only seven games completed so far, this ‘must win mentality’ is surely simple self-indulgence with no foundation. Fair enough; but our next two fixtures against promoted Sunderland and Burnley should they be lost, will certainly lead to serious misgivings about the direction of our season.