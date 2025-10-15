Callum is crowned Shropshire king once again - bowls round-up

Undisputed county No.1 Callum Wraight was the red hot favourite to reign at Edgmond on Saturday – and that’s just what he did, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

The Castlefields sensation, who won the title the last time it was held in 2011 at nearby Harper Adams University, repeated the feat by beating clubmate Adam Jones 21-8 in the final.

Wraight’s partner and mother of their three children, Zoe Edwards, said: “Super proud of his season again this year.

"It was a rocky start but it ended up such a good one, finishing off with winning the Shropshire Champion of Champions!”

Champion of the champions at Edgmond – Callum Wraight with organiser Rob Burroughs

His route to the £400 first prize saw him beat county senior team selector and leading veteran Mick Jones 21-9 in the semi-finals and Phil Wain 21-2 in the last eight

Jones picked up £250 for his efforts after wins over Adderley and Sinclair Open winner Owen Jackson 21-20 and then Nick Hughes 21-15 in the semis.

A 32-strong field of 16 competition winners and 16 league representatives attracted a decent crowd to the village club near Newport and the other losers in the quarter-finals were British Champion of Champions Ash Wellings and another top veteran, Adderley’s Alan Boulton.

Whitchurch Over-60 League doubles



When bowlers from the top two teams were drawn together in the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60 League’s doubles they looked hot favourites to win it.

And so it proved as Carol Goodwin of champions Adderley A and Barrie Thomas of runners-up Wem USC won the season-ending competition at Bridgewater..

They beat Mitch Haynes and Ian Foster 21-17 in the final while the I & P Jones Consolation Shield was won by Ian Hughes (Tilstock) and Lynda Gollins (Chester Road) with a 21-9 win over Paul Gollins and Susan Griffiths.

County President Simon Fullard with Consolation Knockout winners Lynda Gollins and Ian Hughes

The North Shropshire veterans association’s executive meeting followed two days later at Tilstock when secretary-treasurer Simon Fullard reported the accounts for the Barlows and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues were both in a healthy position, with all league fees paid.

“Our lunch at Whitchurch Rugby Club on Wednesday, October 22, has 111 places booked,” said Fullard.

District Invitation League

The original main winter bowling league in Shropshire is poised for another closed season campaign of action.

But when Monday night’s first fixture in the District Invitation League is played, on the front green at the Whitchurch club, it will become the third such competition running in the county.

Teams are already contesting winter leagues on the artificial green at Allscott Heath and top green at Sir John Bayley as the number of players who refuse to put their bowls away for the winter continues to grow.

Archibald Worthington, deposed from top spot at the District last winter by Chirk, open that programme by taking on Adderley to lead the same 10 teams into battle.

Calverhall’s bid for improved fortunes starts on Tuesday against Crewe, before Elephant & Castle tackle Malpas Sports, Woore take on the host club’s team and then reigning champions Chirk face Bridgewater on Friday.