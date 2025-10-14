Women's football round-up: Wolves hit five in rout over Sporting Khalsa

Amy Sims took just 30 seconds to provide the breakthrough after she latched on to a pass from Beth Roberts to finish with aplomb.

Louanne Worsey doubled their lead just past the half-hour mark when Jade Cross drilled a fizzing ball across goal for Worsey to tap home.

Sims came close to bagging her brace nine minutes into the second half, but dragged her effort agonisingly wide after she was played in by Abi Loydon.

Chloe Williams made it 3-0 with 15 minutes on the clock when she added the finishing touches to a lovely passing move which saw Amber Hughes and Charlotte Greengrass.

Worsey turned provider just two minutes later when Georgia Marshall rose highest to head into the roof of the net.

Hughes completed a resounding win in stoppage time when she nodded in from close-range for her 101st goal for the club.

West Brom booked their place in the next round with a 2-0 home victory against Stoke City.