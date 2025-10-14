Ryan Mason has enjoyed a steady start to life in the Albion hotseat - with their early season form of three wins from four games coming before a slight dip in recent weeks.

In their last five outings, Albion have lost three with their only victory coming in the form of a battling win on the road at Norwich City.

They looked to have all three points sewn up against relegated Leicester City - but after spurning a host of second half chances, the Foxes struck at the death to earn a point.

Out of their first nine games, Mason's men have picked up four victories and for the majority of the time have had a tight backline that has conceded just ten goals so far.

However, the goals for column has been a bit of a stumbling block for Albion. They have netted just nine goals in the first nine games, with only one player in Isaac Price scoring over three goals.

It is a slight conundrum that Albion and Mason face as they head back after the break - with a tricky home game with Preston North End up first.

Jonny Drury looks at Albion's lack of goals, certainly at home, and how Mason may go about fixing it:

A formation change

Of the nine goals Albion have scored, six of them have come on the road while they have scored just three goals at The Hawthorns.