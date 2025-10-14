The teenager, who has been around the first team set up at Albion in recent campaigns and made his first team debut on the final day of last season - departed Albion late in the transfer window.

Having been involved in Ryan Mason's pre-season plans, Whitwell joined Robbie Savage's Forest Green Rovers, who are bidding to make a return from the National League to the EFL.

At the time he was also linked to clubs in the EFL - but his switch to the Gloucestershire club could not have gone any better.

The midfielder netted on his debut - and last week earned high praise from former Welsh international savage, who described him as the 'best player on the field', in his side's 1-0 defeat to Rochdale.

Whitwell and his side were in the spotlight on Monday evening - as they took on Worthing in the final FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Both sides were looking to reach the first round proper - where a tie against former Premier League side Luton Town was waiting.

And after his superb start to the season, the Albion playmaker was at it again as he burst from midfield early in the game to latch on to a Tom Knowles pass, and slot past the goalkeeper to hand Forest Green an early lead.

His side went on to win the game 4-1 and after the game, his manager said: "Harry Whitwell has been unbelievable from West Brom, 19 years of age, he's played in the first team, his finish was so cool."

His move and success at the National League club comes just months after he penned a new contract - which runs until June 2027.

Whitwell, alongside the likes of Ollie Bostock have been tipped to make an impact on the Albion first team in the future.

And that is the goal for the 19-year-old. Speaking early this summer after penning his new deal, he said: "I think my new contact recently shows that the hard work you put in pays off in the end.

"All my efforts in training and matches last season - along with some highs and lows, as is the case in football, was all worthwhile.

"It's been a really good environment to develop and grow as a player in during my time here and I wouldn't be where I am without the club and its staff.

"This season is about playing as many men's football games as I can.

"I've been in the academy team now for the last few years, played a lot of minutes in the under 21s, but the senior football world is where I want to be."