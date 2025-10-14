Step 5/6 round-up: Shifnal climb the table with Stalybridge Celtic win

Kane Lewis scored the decisive goal on the cusp of half-time after adding the finishing touches to a classy move.

Jack Loughran whipped a pass in-field to veteran Matthew Barnes-Homer, who held the ball up well and fed Lewis to fire home.

Stalybridge had had a goal ruled out for offside prior to Shifnal's opener and they held on to end a run of three successive league draws.

Whitchurch Alport suffered back-to-defeat defeats in the Midland Premier Division after they were downed 4-0 by Lye Town.

Luke Sidaway opened the scoring for Lye inside the first eight minutes and doubled his tally 60 seconds into the second half.

Daniel Tozer climbed off the bench to add a third for Lye, before fellow substitute Alfie Didlock compounded Alport's misery to make it 4-0 eight minutes from time.

Inconsistency continues to undermine Bridgnorth's play-off push in Division One after they were beaten 3-0 on home soil by league leaders Gornal Athletic.

Traevay Wright was at the double for Gornal and Mitchell Botfield scored the other in a routine win for Gornal.

Telford Town booked their place in the next round of the Macron Cup with a 3-1 victory at Eccleshall.

Nicky Parker fired the hosts into a second minute lead, but William Osbourne quickly restored parity three minutes later.

Osbourne doubled his tally to complete the turnaround just past the half-hour mark, before Alex Hughes added a third just before the interval.

Allscott Heath were eliminated from the competition after Runcorn Town beat them 1-0 thanks to Matthew Vickers' 36th-minute strike.

Haughmond emerged as surprise 4-3 winners in an enthralling seven-goal thriller against promotion chasers Barnton in the North West Division One South.

Joseph Drakeley and Benjamin Powell twice put Haughmond ahead, only for George Edwards and Jake McKean to equalise for Barnton.

Ryan Jackson fired Barnton into a 3-2 lead seven minutes into the second half, but Ethan Pickford levelled just past the hour in a rollercoaster contest.

Pickford bagged his brace with a dramatic 89th-minute winner, although Haughmond remain in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

Market Drayton Town also dropped into the bottom three after falling to a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Alsager Town on home soil.

Luke Nicholls scored a hat-trick for the visitors in the first 45 minutes and Alfie Carmichael added a fourth on the hour.

Zach Robinson netted a consolation from the net, but Market Drayton dropped below the red dotted line, after Cheadle Heath Nomads leapfrogged them with a 3-2 win over Shawbury United.

George Colville and Alex May propelled the Nomads into a 2-0 lead after just 18 minutes, and Shawbury momentarily threatened a comeback when Ablay Sowe halved the deficit midway into the second half.

Jack Ryan soon restored the Nomads' two-goal cushion, before Eric Mensah's consolation proved too little, too late, for Shawbury.

Ludlow Town suffered back-to-back defeats in the Hellenic League Division One after losing 2-1 at home against Wellington.