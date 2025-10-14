Shropshire boxing star handed Monte Carlo date for world title defence

Masoud takes on Peter McGrail in the principality on Saturday, December 6, in a bout which will also see the EBU European crown up for grabs.

The pair were due to meet in Birmingham earlier this year, only for Masoud to suffer an injury in training forcing his withdrawal.

Instead they will now top the bill of Matchroom’s annual Christmas show on the French Riviera.

Masoud said: “I was gutted when the fight got postponed the first time around.

“But for it to now be headlining in Monte-Carlo, one of the most luxurious destinations in the world?

“I’m excited, I think it’s going to be a fan-friendly fight and one that will leave a mark on the fans who attend and those who tune in.”

Masoud, who is based in Stoke but learned his craft under the guidance of uncle Mo Fiaz at Wellington Boxing Academy, won the IBO crown last November with a split-decision win over another Shropshire fighter, Liam Davies.

McGrail, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion who also represented GB at Tokyo 2020, has won 12 out of 13 professional contests.

“It’s time to shine baby,” he said. “I have never been so excited for a fight since my debut. I’m No.1.”