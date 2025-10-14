Shrewsbury score 20 as Shropshire League takes centre stage - women's football round-up

Rock-bottom SAHA FC were their unfortunate victims as Jessie Jex scored a hat-trick inside the opening 13 minutes and completed her five-goal haul by the 34th.

Chloe Cross also scored a first-half hat-trick on her way to a quartet of strikes, while Tania Prior came off the bench to add a second-half treble.

Ellie Burns, Jessica Sayers and Katie White each bagged a brace, while Susannah Williams and Maisie Allen were also on target.

Up & Comers trail top-two Ellesmere Rangers and Worthen Juniors by a point, though they do hold a game in hand.

Ellesmere overcame Allscott Heath Development 4-0 with Sophie Bayliss, Bethan Jones and Felicity Townsend among the scorers, while Worthen won 5-1 at Newport thanks to a Mollie Lenc hat-trick and single strikes by Kimberley Bebbington and Aimee Gough.

Elsewhere, there were six different scorers for Albrighton in their 6-2 triumph over Shropshire Lions.

Chloe Ellis, Libby Taylor, Isabel Chadwick, Paige Lees, Bethan Dyall and Jhennile McLeggon scored for Albrighton, while Emily Morris and Sophie Richards.

Kaitlin Brookes got the winner as Shawbury United edged out Broseley 2-1 after Aimee Jenkins had earlier cancelled out Rebecca Williams' opener.

Mariella McRae bagged a brace as Telford Town Reserves saw off Prees United, while Bridgnorth Spartans were 8-2 winners at Wrekin Juniors.

Bobbie-Jade Baker, Mollie Moore and Emma Watton each scored twice for Bridgnorth, with Jessica Jenkins and Sophia Jewkes adding one each, while Bayley Hodgetts and Kacey Davies replied for Wrekin.

Further up the pyramid, there was limited action in the West Midlands League, the Adran Welsh Premier League and the Staffordshire League Premier Division.

Telford Town Ladies were the only Shropshire side in action as they picked up their first win since the opening day of the season by defeating Newcastle Town 2-0 on the road.

Romille Evans and substitute Skye Hipkiss scored the goals as Town moved up into the safety of mid-table in West Midlands One North.

Despite not playing, The New Saints were able to celebrate the news that Caitlin Chapman has been called up for international duty by Gibraltar for their friendly against Andorra next week.