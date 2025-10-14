'Nightmare in the North East': Shrewsbury Town's South Shields FA Cup draw evokes memories of 2008 'battering at Blyth'

On Monday evening, Michael Appleton's side learned their first round proper fate - as they were handed a tie away to National League North league leaders South Shields.

Any test at the moment is a tough one for the struggling Salop - but if the TV cameras are looking for a potential banana skin when games come around, this may be one of them.

Shields, a full time professional outfit, currently sit top of their division - while Salop's early season struggles have been well documented.

But away from league form - the FA Cup draw will have no doubt brought back some bad memories for Salop fans - and a trip to the North East might not be the tie they were hoping for.

Jonny Drury looks back at Salop's 2008 nightmare in the North East.

'One of the lowest points of a 26 year career'

It was 2008 and Salop were in a healthy position - after their recent struggles on and off the pitch.

They went into the campaign hoping to push play-off spot under Paul Simpson - and had enjoyed a solid start to the season.

Then the FA Cup first round arrived.

The competition has served up two sides for Salop. There are the Everton giant killing memories and the clash with Chelsea, as well as the humiliating day against Histon in 2004.

Their 2008 outing in the cup was to fall alongside the latter.

It had the hallmarks of a potential upset - as National League North strugglers Bylth Spartans were looking for a spark to light up their struggling season.

And they got it thanks to a big helping hand from the sorry visitors.

Holt pulled one back in the game

They day was of course all about Blyth for many - but those who can cast their minds back to that fateful day in November 2008 - it was more about Shrewsbury being the architects of their own downfall.

The first goal saw a routine defensive throw not dealt with - as striker Robbie Dale linked with Shaun Reay, an accounting student, finding the net.

And it went from bad to worse for Salop - who were on the verge of a second FA Cup embarrassment in four years.

Steve Leslie's slack pass out pressure on Town with Reay, who would head back to his classes on the Monday after the game, drilling home past Glyn Garner.

It was even further back when another mistake saw Garner venture into no man's land and leave his goal unguarded. Salop failed to deal with it a cross and the ball re-bounded in off Andrew Leeson.

Grant Holt bagged a late goal but the damage was done. Salop had been humiliated in the North East.

After the game Simpson pulled no punches and said the defeat was the lowest point in his 26 years in football. It was a brutal line from Simpson - and underlined the embarrassment of a second defeat to a part time team in less than five years.

That would be the lowest ebb of the season - which almost ended in euphoria as Salop were beaten in the League Two play-offs.

Simpson was axed the following season - as Salop failed to reach the play-offs.

The Salop boss went on to have success elsewhere and worked in the England set up - while some of the players playing that day would turn out in the Premier League.

But when they look and think about the FA Cup, like some Salop fans - the nightmare in the North East will be one that sticks in the memory.