New football regulator to enforce big license plans that Shrewsbury Town will have to meet by 2027

The new Independent Football Regulator, established in September after a lengthy process, has been put in place to protect and promote sustainability across the English game.

Newly appointed chair, David Kogan, has set about putting plans in place and this week has published details for a 'licensing scheme', that all 116 clubs across the Premier League and EFL will be subject to.

The scheme will require clubs to submit financial plans, to meet corporate governance standards and consult directly with fans on a number of matters.

In the plans, the IFR has also stated that it would have the power to cap spending and require clubs to reduce their debt.

If the plans did get the go ahead, then clubs would be required to hold a license to compete from the 2027/2028 campaign.

Announcing the plans, Kogan said clubs will need to apply for a provisional license from next season, and he believes the new process will bring around 'transformational change'.

He said: "We are making substantial progress on bringing the Independent Football Regulator regime forward.

"We will support clubs at every step to reinforce these higher standards.

"The IFR will work with clubs to stress-test their finances, to improve decision-making and ensure long-term resilience.

"Should clubs be unable to demonstrate sound financial planning, the IFR will have the ability to require clubs to take steps to better manage day-to-day spending, such as increasing cash reserves, controlling costs or reducing debt."

With the plans now made public - they have been opened to consultation for the next seven weeks.

Once they are introduced - clubs will have to consult with their fans on a number of matters, such as ticket prices, club heritage and business priorities - with the IFR stating that supporters' view must be taken into account.