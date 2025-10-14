The winger, then 18, arrived for £5m from Paraguayan side Libertad - signing a six year deal with the option of another year.

He had made 39 senior appearances at that point - and securing the winger had been a deal the club had been working on for a while.

But fast forward two years, and the winger has suffered injury issues and has so far only featured once in the Premier League for the club, as a late substitute in at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He has recently been away on international duty with his country - and on this week's episode of the E&S Wolves podcast Liam Keen discusses the winger, whether he is part of Vitor Pereira's first team plans, and what the future holds for the 20-year-old.