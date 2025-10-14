Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town must use huge win as a springboard

The phrase “must-win game” gets thrown around quite loosely but there was definitely a lot of pressure on the match. It was great the players were able to handle it, getting the first home win for such a long time.

Taking the lead in a game, something they have not been able to do all season, was obviously big. Michael Appleton has always said games would be different if they were able to score first.

But then the confidence they showed in the second half to see out the victory without Cambridge putting on too much pressure was particularly impressive.

There was a slight change in formation, with George Lloyd playing as a No.9 and Tommy McDermott playing a bit higher. I felt it helped get energy around the final third.

Michael Appleton touched on it in his interview after the game but I think Lloyd is at his best as a lone striker, where he can really use all of his energy and tenacity to chase things down and bring other players into the attack.