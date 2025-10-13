The Albion midfielder admitted last week that he was left angered by being dropped without reason from the national squad for their World Cup qualifiers back in September.

Molumby, who has started every league game for Albion so far this season - was recalled for their latest clashes with Portugal and Armenia.

He was handed a start against Portugal on Saturday - and grabbed his recall with both hands.

Molumby put in an all action display - and received high praise in the Irish media as his side looked to have held former European Championship winners Portugal to a credible draw - in their battle for World Cup qualification.

But into added time - former Wolves captain Ruben Neves snatched the three points for the home side - leaving Ireland bottom of Group F with just a solitary point from their opening three games.

They now face Armenia on Tuesday in a game that they need to win to put themselves back in with a shout of qualifying for the World Cup.

The Albion midfielder believes Ireland showed something they had lacked in previous outings.

Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby

And on his own display, despite the plaudits, he insisted that he 'doesn't care', whether he plays well or not, he just wants the side to deliver.

He said: "I think we probably got back to an Irish performance. It’s the minimum to run, fight, work hard, give everything.

“We lacked that probably in the last few games, it’s just the bare minimum. On another day I think we deserved a point at least but obviously we didn’t get it.

“We can take comfort from the performance but it’s the minimum. It’s just about the bare minimum when you’re playing for Ireland. I’m obviously really proud to play for Ireland and it’s been tough.

“I probably get myself down a bit with it, where I don’t really care how I play, I just want to play for Ireland and achieve something with Ireland,” he said.

“I don’t care if I play well or play bad, I want to be involved and try and achieve something with my country.

“I think we need to answer on Tuesday. to be honest. Portugal is done, it’s another loss. It is what it is, we need to answer on Tuesday and go and beat Armenia.”