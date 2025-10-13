Tigers back to winning ways as they see off the Phantoms

After suffering first loss of the season in regulation time at Romford Raiders on Saturday, Tigers returned to winning ways on home ice on Sunday night as they secured a 4-1 success.

Man-of-the-match Patrick Brown led the victory charge as he netted twice, with Caelan McPhee and Scott McKenzie adding Tigers' other goals.

The victory left Tigers third in the standings and head coach Tom Watkins was pleased with his side's efforts.

“A really solid team effort and all round performance at both ends of the rink," said Watkins.

"I thought the teams were evenly matched, both teams had 30 shots each but we scored four goals unanswered in the second period which was big.

"It was good to see Brownie (Patrick Brown) light the lamp a couple of times, he’s settled in really well and such an important player for us at both ends of the rink.

"We weathered some pressure late in the second period but other than conceding at the start of the third period, I felt we remained really composed and saw the game out.”

A goalless first period saw both teams have chances, but Brad Day in the Tigers’ goal and Hayden Lavigne in the Phantoms’ goal were both in good form.

Tigers finally broke the deadlock in the opening minute of the second period.

Eric Henderson and Brown broke away on the Peterborough goal and Henderson waited for the perfect moment to send a pass across the slot to Brown, who hit a first time shot low past Lavigne.

Canadian import Patrick Brown scored twice for Tigers Picture: Edward Bowen

Four minutes later, the lead was doubled when Kyle Ferguson and Tom Byrne combined to send the puck into the slot where McPhee smashed it over Lavigne’s blocker.

A third goal followed three minutes from the end of the period. Brown and Henderson combined again to allow Brown to fire a fierce wrist shot into the net.

And Tigers were in complete control less than 20 seconds later when they added a fourth goal.

David Thomson shot over the goal and the puck bounced kindly for McKenzie to score on the rebound.

With a commanding lead at the start of the third period, Telford made the worst possible start when, in the opening minute, Luke Ferrara broke away to score for the Phantoms.

Despite the concession of the goal, Tigers did not look like conceding again and defended well for the rest of the game to secure a valuable two points.

Tigers are back in action on Saturday night when they make the trip to Milton Keynes Lightning (7pm).

And then on Sunday they host table-toppers Swindon Wildcats at the Telford Ice Rink (6pm).